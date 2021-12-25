State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $3.23 Million Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 83.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 824.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 116.7% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $396,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,442 shares of company stock worth $32,432,183. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.76. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

