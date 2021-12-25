State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of State Street by 28.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in State Street by 46.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Shares of STT opened at $93.03 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

