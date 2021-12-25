Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 2,489 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 14.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

