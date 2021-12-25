Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 259.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,045. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $151.80 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $153.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.45 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

