Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 414 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,782,584. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $495.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.51 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

