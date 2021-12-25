Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,854.0% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 453,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 430,646 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

