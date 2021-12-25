Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,392,623.72 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 222,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after purchasing an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.