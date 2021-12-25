StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 499,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,730,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $795,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

