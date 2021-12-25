StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) were up 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 499,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,730,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.
STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $795,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $3,761,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 557.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
