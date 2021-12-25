Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.