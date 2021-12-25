StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 178 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $101.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.