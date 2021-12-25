StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 600 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $52.51 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

