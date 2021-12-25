Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Straumann Group is a global leader in implant and restorative dentistry and oral tissue regeneration. In collaboration with leading clinics, research institutes and universities, Straumann researches, develops and manufactures dental implants, instruments, prosthetics and tissue regeneration products for use in tooth replacement and restoration solutions or to prevent tooth loss. Straumann currently employs approximately on thousand seven hundred ninety people worldwide and its products and services are available in more than sixty countries through its broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF opened at $2,128.11 on Friday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $1,097.03 and a 1-year high of $2,301.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,129.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,924.75.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

