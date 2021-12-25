Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Up 8.7%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.99. 21,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 716,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

