Strs Ohio Buys 42,600 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by 478.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $411.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,610 shares of company stock worth $156,758.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

