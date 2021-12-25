Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

