Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ON24 were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON24 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in ON24 by 308.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in ON24 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,577 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,312.

ONTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

ON24 stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $851.47 million and a P/E ratio of -99.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

