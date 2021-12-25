Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 458.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

BFLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

