Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after purchasing an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

