Strs Ohio Sells 14,000 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

