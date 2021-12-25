Strs Ohio Sells 14,800 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Triton International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,604,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Triton International by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,500. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

