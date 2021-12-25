Strs Ohio Sells 9,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after buying an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.