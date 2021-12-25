S&U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,748.52

S&U plc (LON:SUS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,748.52 ($36.31) and traded as low as GBX 2,730 ($36.07). S&U shares last traded at GBX 2,760 ($36.46), with a volume of 758 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,782.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,749.30. The company has a quick ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 39.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

Get S&U alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. S&U’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($38.05), for a total transaction of £57,600 ($76,099.88).

About S&U (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.