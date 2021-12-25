Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $125,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $26,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,052,284 shares of company stock valued at $283,425,222.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after acquiring an additional 646,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

