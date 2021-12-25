Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.95) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SDRY. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 425 ($5.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401 ($5.30).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 272 ($3.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 271.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. Superdry has a one year low of GBX 194 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 493 ($6.51). The firm has a market cap of £223.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18.

In related news, insider Peter Sjölander purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($489,496.63).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

