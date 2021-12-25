Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €122.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €122.70 ($137.87).

SY1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €127.50 ($143.26) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.84. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.