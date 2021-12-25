Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $46,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

