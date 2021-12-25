T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Research Coverage Started at Daiwa Capital Markets

Research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $119.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.89. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $106.70 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

