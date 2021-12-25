TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of TASK opened at $51.65 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

