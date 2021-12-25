Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Scilla Grimble Acquires 15,000 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($33,888.23).

TW stock opened at GBX 175.25 ($2.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.84) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.58) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202.63 ($2.68).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

