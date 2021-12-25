TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.