TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $56,463.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

