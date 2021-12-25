Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,048.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $823.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

