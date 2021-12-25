Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

