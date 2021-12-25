Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after acquiring an additional 436,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

PWR opened at $111.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.