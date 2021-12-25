Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 368 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Commvault Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 139.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

