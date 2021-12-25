Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 605 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.52%.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

