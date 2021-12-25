Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 985 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $208.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.