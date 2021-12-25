Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.87. Textron posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Textron by 109.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Textron by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 752,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,018. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. Textron has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.