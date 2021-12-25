The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 136.5% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.84. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

