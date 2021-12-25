The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.17.
A number of research firms have commented on LSXMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 182.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
