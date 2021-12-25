The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.76 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

