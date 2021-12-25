The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Affinia Financial Group LLC

Affinia Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.