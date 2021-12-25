Throne (THN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $229,826.68 and $908,169.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

