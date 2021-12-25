TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Shares Down 5.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.07 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 75 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

TODGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.