Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.94

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.94 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 63.52 ($0.84). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 398,357 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.87. The firm has a market cap of £127.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

