Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.94

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.94 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 63.52 ($0.84). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 64.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 398,357 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.87. The company has a market cap of £127.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Topps Tiles’s previous dividend of $2.30. Topps Tiles’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

