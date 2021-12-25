Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 29,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 40,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.