Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Toyo Suisan Kaisha (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toyo Suisan Kaisha from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

TSUKY opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

