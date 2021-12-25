TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $386.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to post sales of $386.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $391.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.68. 859,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $581.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.