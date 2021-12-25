TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TSE TA opened at C$14.11 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$9.38 and a 52 week high of C$14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.87.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

